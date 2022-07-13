Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus PS-1 has already given many reasons for the audience to be hooked to the epic historical drama. Adding more to the excitement, the makers unveiled a video of the actor Vikram dubbing for the film in all 5 languages.
National Award Winner Vikram Dubs For The Magnum Opus PS-1 Teaser In All 5 Languages
The fans have been going gaga over the ensemble cast and mesmerising visuals of the film, Vikram playing the titular role of Aditya Karikalan has increased their expectations a notch higher with his captivating performance. The recent teaser has got the actor's social platform loaded with all the love and appreciation for his dedication and talent.
Mr. Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, directed by Mani Ratnam, and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
