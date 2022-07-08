Vikram is the most profitable venture to date in Kollywood. The movie brought the quintessential Ulaganayagan back to the big screen by none other than his biggest fan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Vikram Final Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan And Lokesh Kanakaraj Score All-Time Industry Hit!
The multistarrer film that has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles is a trendsetter of its own. Bringing together the superstars across the industries to pack a powerful punch like Vikram, is a feather in the director's cap.
Produced by Kamal Haasan under his own Raaj Kamal Films International banner in association with R Mahendran, the movie roared at the Indian box office. Vikram made a solid pre-release business of more than Rs 200 Crore and ever since it hit the screens on June 3, it has been minting money. The film is continuing to run in theatres across India, especially in the southern part.
Take a look at the closing worldwide box office collection of Vikram down below:
Tamil Nadu - Rs 180.10 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 31.45 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 21.35 Crore
Kerala - Rs 40.10 Crore
ROI - Rs 13.88 Crore
Overseas - Rs 125.01 Crore
Total Worldwide Gross Collection - Rs 411.89 Crore
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, which attained the status of a classic cult film.
Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's songs and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.
Vikram is available to stream digitally on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.
