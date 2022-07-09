Vikram, the recent blockbuster that features Kamal Haasan in the titular role finally got its OTT release on July 8, Friday. Following the same, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team released the much-awaited making video of Vikram on social media. The breathtaking making video of the action thriller is now taking social media by storm.

The exciting making video reveals the massive efforts that went behind the creation of Vikram, which has now emerged as the second all-time highest-grossing film in the history of Tamil cinema. Kamal Haasan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the rest of the cast and crew members seem to thoroughly enjoy the making process of the film.