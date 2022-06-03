Kamal Haasan appeared on the silver screen after three long years in Vikram. The high octane action entertainer was released on June 3 to a blockbuster response from fans and filmbuffs. The movie has garnered praise for its story, narration and performances. The movie, which is said to be first to have made a Rs 200 Crore pre- release deal is a multistarrer.
Vikram OTT Release Date And Time: Kamal Haasan's Action Entertainer To Stream On Disney + Hotstar!
The action entertainer reportedly will be available on OTT Disney Hotstar from July 8 2022 at 12 am, tentatively. The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. As part of Vikram's pre-release business, the digital streaming platform has bought the rights of the film's South languages for a whopping Rs 98 Crore. The makers of the movie and the OTT giant have revealed the date for streaming of this High-Octane Action entertainer.
Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil are part of the cast where Kamal Haasan essayed the role of a retired policeman. He enters a world of challenges to rescue a high ranking government official and has to fight the odds.
Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Antony Varghese and other played prominent roles in the film bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner in association with R Mahendran.
Watch it off at your own comfort of home and time, and experience the magic of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil brought together by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Kamal haasan's Vikram has grossed around 405 + crores and earned a share across 200 + cross at worldwide box office and turns to be number 1 movie in Tamil nadu. Kamal haasan Vikram is all set to release on ott platform and fans are expecting for the movie eagerly to watch on ott release also. We have to wait and see what records can Vikram create on Disney + Hotstar.
- Vikram Day 34 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Movie Is A Record Breaker In Kollywood!
- Kamal Haasan And Shankar To Resume Indian 2 Shoot In August: Reports
- Vikram Day 33 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Hit Film Continues To Run At The Box Office!
- Vikram Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film To Run In Theatres After OTT Premiere?
- Chiyaan Vikram Is Aditya Karikalan In Ponniyin Selvan: Here's Everything You Need To Know About His Character!
- Vikram Day 31 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Action Flick Is Just Days Away From OTT Premiere
- Vikram Day 30 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Action Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Gross!
- Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan To Hit The Big Screens In Two Instalments
- Vikram Day 29 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Continues Successful Run At The BO!
- Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Has No Boundaries At The BO!
- Suriya Accepts Oscar Invite; Thanks The Academy With A Special Post
- Best Telugu Movies Of First Half 2022: RRR, DJ Tillu, Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2 & Others Top The List So Far