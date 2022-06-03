Kamal Haasan appeared on the silver screen after three long years in Vikram. The high octane action entertainer was released on June 3 to a blockbuster response from fans and filmbuffs. The movie has garnered praise for its story, narration and performances. The movie, which is said to be first to have made a Rs 200 Crore pre- release deal is a multistarrer.

The action entertainer reportedly will be available on OTT Disney Hotstar from July 8 2022 at 12 am, tentatively. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. As part of Vikram's pre-release business, the digital streaming platform has bought the rights of the film's South languages for a whopping Rs 98 Crore. The makers of the movie and the OTT giant have revealed the date for streaming of this High-Octane Action entertainer.

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil are part of the cast where Kamal Haasan essayed the role of a retired policeman. He enters a world of challenges to rescue a high ranking government official and has to fight the odds.

Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Antony Varghese and other played prominent roles in the film bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner in association with R Mahendran.

Till now Vikram has grossed around 300 + crores at worldwide box office and 150 + crores at Tamil nadu box office and becomes number 1 grosser in Tamil nadu by beating Baahubali 2.

Watch it off at your own comfort of home and time, and experience the magic of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil brought together by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.