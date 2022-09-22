Chiyaan Vikram needs no introduction to Indian and international movie lovers. The actor, who has been giving his all to the cinema over the years, is now focusing a bit on his son Dhruv Vikram's career as a hero in the south-Indian film industry. Dhruv Vikram made his debut in Kollywood with Arjun Reddy's remake titled Adithya Varma. The film was a decent launch for the youngster who managed to impress the viewers with his skills. The father-son duo recently came together for a film titled Mahaan, which had a straight OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram is now eyeing for Dhruv to make his acting debut in Tollywood along the same lines that he did. The youngster, who is keen on the same, has been listening to scripts as well. Meanwhile, amid this news, there is another interesting update about Dhruv's Tollywood debut.