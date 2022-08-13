Actor Karthi's latest action drama Viruman, written and directed by M Muthaiah hit the screens on August 12. The movie was received positively at the box office. Especially, the chemistry between Karthi and debutante Aditi Shankar played out well on the silver screen and Karthi's performance too received applause.

For Viruman, the director and actor have come together for the second time after 2015's Komban. The movie is the story of a happy-go-lucky lad by the name Viruman. He lives in a village where he maintains healthy relationships with people. One day, he finds out that his father Muniyandi is the reason for his mother's suicide. Enraged Viruman leaves the house and begins a rivalry with his father.