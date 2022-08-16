Karthi's latest mass action entertainer helmed by writer and director M Muthaiah, Viruman, is continuing its successful run at the box office. The movie was released to a positive response on August 12 all over the country. The movie marks the debut of actress Aditi Shankar in Kollywood.
Viruman Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi's Mass Film By Muthaiah Performs Well!
Viruman is the story of a village guy who leaves home after finding out that his father was the one responsible for the death of his mother. Prakash Raj portrayed the role of Viruman's father in the film with great conviction and Karthi excelled in the role of a village guy with his super ease. The movie is about the rivalry between the father and son and how a series of events turn around for them leading to a happy ending.
Take a look at the 4 days box office collection of Viruman down below
Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore Net
Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore Net
Day 3: Rs 8.87 Crore Approx
Day 4: Rs 8 Crore Approx
Total 4 Days Collection: Rs 32.14 Crore
Viruman stars Rajkiran as Nerapandiyan, Saranya Ponvannan as Muthulakshmi, Aditi Shankar as Thaen, Soori as Kuthukkal, Karunas as Balu, Vadivukkarasi as Muniyandi's mother, RK Suresh as Soonapona, GM Sundar as MLA Pathinettaampadiyan, Singampuli as Thalaiyaari, and Ilavarasu as Sangaiya. The movie also stars Rajkumar as Ilango, Manoj Bharathiraja as Muthukutty, Arundhati, Myna Nandini, Indraja and Indumathi in pivotal roles.
Viruman is produced by actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner. The film's music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja was met with a thumping response. SK Selvakumar worked as the film's cinematographer and Venkat Raajen took care of the film's editing. The movie was distributed all over Tamil Nadu by Sakthi Film Factory.
