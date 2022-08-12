Viruman Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Karthi's performance in a brand new mass avatar is appealing to his fans and they are already celebrating the film's performances and background score. Although set against the backdrop of an age-old storyline, the movie's treatment was rather fresh with an interesting roll-out of events.

Actor Karthi's latest mass entertainer, Viruman released all over Tamil Nadu and in parts of the country on August 12. The movie, which is written and directed by M Muthaiah is receiving a decent response at the box office. The director and actor duo reunited after the 2015 film Komban.

The film showcases Karthi as a happy-go-lucky villager, who stumbles upon the fact that his father was the reason for his mother's suicide. He leaves home following these events. After that, the father and son do not get along well with each other. Karthi is paired opposite debutant Aditi Shankar in this film.

Within a few hours of the film's theatrical release, several illegal websites have started sharing the links to view and download Viruman. These links in turn are being circulated widely on social media platforms. The movie leaked quickly.

Karthi unleashed his acting prowess once again in the role which is tailor-made for him. With the ease that he possesses, Karthi got into the character's skin and worked his magic. The pairing with Aditi Shankar was cute and their chemistry worked out well.

Viruman is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner. The movie stars Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, RK Suresh, Manoj Bharathiraja, Singampuli, Indraja, Myna Nandini, and Saranya Ponvannan in other supporting roles. The film's soundtrack, which was being appreciated widely, was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.