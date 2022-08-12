Actor Karthi is quite charismatic, and he easily gets into the skin of the character that he plays. Karthi has quite an ease that makes him one of the sought-after actors who has gained appreciation and fanbase from other states in south-India too. He holds a good grip among Telugu audience, and his latest outing seems like a perfect commercial pot-boiler of this season.

Viruman is the latest film of actor Karthi. The movie is touted as an out-and-out commercial action film written and directed by M Muthaiah. Aditi Shankar is cast as the film's female lead opposite Karthi. The movie opened to the audience on big screens on August 12 amid decent buzz.

Fans who have watched the film have expressed their opinion about Viruman through their social media handles. Check out some of their Tweets before you decide to go watch it in the theatres.

CK Review

@CKReview1

#Viruman (Tamil|2022) - THEATRE.

Cake walk role for Karthi. Gud debut from Aditi, less scope though. Cast, Neat Perf, Sharp Dialogues & Gud songs r positive. Pathetic writing, even a kid can predict d next scene. Cliched scenes from start till end. No Emotional Connect. CRINGE!

Vijay Kumar

@vijaykumarJW

#Viruman .... 🔥🔥🔄🔥🔥

#karthi - #AditiShankar 😍

#Viruman Blockbuster Movie 🍿

#VirumanFromToday ... Theater Are Celebrating 🌟

Advertisement Advertisement

#VirumanReview - Worth Movie 👌

Saloon Kada Shanmugam

@saloon_kada

·

2m

#Viruman Interval

Below Average 1st Half🙂Karthi is The Only + Till Now🔥Aditi Konjam Cringe Thaan😷Story la Onnum Pudhusa illa🚶Enna Interval Da ethu🤧Emotional Connect agala😏Konjam Ukkarathu Kastam Thaan Pola😭1st Half Felt Lengthy😪2nd Half la Ennana Seiga Kathirukangaloo!!

Sankar N 

@Rockiiii_22

#Viruman 1st Off .. So far good one .. Some comedy worked well .. Dialogues & Emotions are emphatic 🔥 ..

Interval Vera level 😂🔥

Loga 🇮🇳

@loga_60

#OneWordReview.Money Spinner

#Viruman: BLOCKBUSTER

Rating: 4/5

@Karthi_Offl

pinni pedal eduthutaru 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Crap Your Ticket's

@dir_muthaiya

sir Respect increasing day by day♥️#Viruman



Viruman is the story of a village lad whose entire life revolved around the village and relationships he shared with people in the village. He comes to know that his own father was the reason for his mother's suicide. Viruman turns against his father, and rivalry ensues between them.

The film stars Raj Kiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, Manoj Bharathiraja, Saranya Ponvannan, and Myna Nandini among others who played pivotal roles in the film. The movie is cinematographed by SK Selvakumar and edited by Venkat Raajen. The movie is a Yuvan Shankar Raja musical.

Actor Suriya and Jyothika produced the movie under their 2D Entertainment banner. The movie is distributed across Tamil Nadu by Sakthi Film Factory.