Vishnu Vishal And Aishwarya Lekshmi Starrer Upcoming Bilingual Film Gatta Kusthi First Look Poster Released

Actor Vishnu Vishal is one of the most important emerging stars of Tamil film industry. Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Indru Netru Naalai, Mundasupatti and Ratchasan are some of his successful films that grabbed everyone's attention. His upcoming bilingual film is Gatta Kusthi. Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the film, which is jointly produced by Vishnu Vishal and popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja.

Exclusive stills of the film were released recently on actor Vishnu Vishal's 38th birthday. The first look poster of the film is now out. Produced in Tamil and Telugu languages, this film is directed by Chella Ayyavu. Ravi Teja also acted in a special appearance in this film and the Teugu version is titled as Matti Kusthi.

Earlier, actor Vishnu Vishal fell in love with actor Natraj's daughter Rajini Natraj and they got married in the year 2011. They had a son named Aryan. In this situation, they got separated in 2017 due to difference of opinion. Within a few years of divorce, Vishnu Vishal met the famous badminton player Jwala Gutta at an event. They first met as friends and later fell in love.

Subsequently, they got married in March 2021. A few months ago, a nude photo of Vishnu vishal went viral on social media. It is noteworthy that Jwala Gutta, who was married to former badminton player Chetan Anand, divorced him in 2011. Shooting of Vishnu Vishal starrer Mohan Das is currently in progress.