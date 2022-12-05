Vishnu Vishal To Bear The Educational Cost Of His Friend And Co-Actor Hari Vairavan's Child!

Condoling the family of late Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu actor Hari Vairavan, actor Vishnu Vishal has said that he will bear the education expenses of Hari Vairavan's child.

Actor Hari Vairavan, who became a popular face through the film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, passed away on December 3, 2022 due to ill health. His demise caused a great shock among the film industry.

His first Tamil feature film released in the year 2009 was Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, directed by Suseendran. The film featured actor Vishnu Vishal, Soori, Hari Vairavan, Saranya Mohan, Kishore, Appukutty and others. The film became a huge hit among the fans.

Actor Hari Vairavan played one of the close friends of actor Vishnu Vishal in this movie. Apart from this film, he also acted as a supporting actor in Kullanari Kootam starring Vishnu Vishal. After that Hari Vairavan's family fell into poverty due to lack of proper film opportunities. Adding to the poverty and health problems, a few months ago his health took a turn for the worse and he became disabled due to heart and kidney problems. Due to economic crisis, he could not get proper treatment and passed away a few days ago. Hari Vairavan's wife Kavita has a 2-year-old daughter named Yoshinisree.

Condoling Hari Vairavan's death on Twitter, his co-star and friend actor Vishnu Vishal wished his soul to rest in peace and cherished the memories he shared with him on the set of Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. In this situation, in a press conference of Vishnu Vishal's recently released blockbuster hit film Gata Kusthi, he has officially announced that he will accept the education expenses of Hari Vairavan's child. This kind act of Vishnu Vishal at the much needed time is gathering praise from everyone.

Vishnu Vishal said that he is in touch with Hari Vairavan for the last six months and helping him without telling others. He further got emotional while saying that he has Hari Vairavan's voice note in his mobile saying 'Thanks Mapla (friend) for helping me'.

Hari Vairavan played supporting and comedy characters in many Tamil films. His 'Parotta Comedy' with Soori is popular in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu movie. In it, actor Soori goes to the shopkeeper and asks if they can take up the challenge of eating Parottas. Then the shopkeeper will say that anyone can come except apart from that person. 'That person' is actor Hari Vairavan. The film got him a unique identity and great recognition. His character in Kulllnari Kootam also was well received by fans.