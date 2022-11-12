Was Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant GP Muthu Arrested? Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Recently, a photo of GP Muthu surfaced online, where he was seen getting surrounded by cops. After it came up online, the photo instantly went viral on social media, with fans of Muthu raising questions. It was anticipated that he was getting arrested. However, it has been revealed that the photo was released as a promotion for the Tamil movie Parole, which was released recently. So, this clears the air that he was not arrested after all.

GP Muthu is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss in the sixth season. Due to personal reasons, the internet sensation opted out of the show after staying in the house for a few weeks. Even though host Kamal Haasan hinted to him that he has gained a massive fanbase, Muthu decided not to stay anymore as he was getting homesick.

Coming back to the reality show, it is reported that Muthu has been brought on board to play a role in an upcoming movie of Ajith Kumar. The yet-to-be-titled movie is directed by Vignesh Shivan. Tentatively titled AK62, the makers will reportedly start the film's shooting in December this year.

Coming back to the reality show, reports suggest that VJ Maheshwari will be the next person to get evicted from the house. The next eviction will happen on Sunday and Kamal Haasan will announce the name of the housemate to get evicted. Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, Dhanalakshmi, Ram, and Vikraman are the other contestants who are nominated for eviction this week.

The recent promos released for Saturday's episode shows Kamal Haasan grilling the housemates asking them various questions. One of them includes asking the contestants to name the most fake person in the house.

In case you didn't know, the sixth season of the Tamil reality show went on air on October 9. Vijay Television airs the show between 9:30 and 10:30 on weekdays. On the weekends, the show starts at 9:30 and goes on till 11:00. The show is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. One can watch the 24*7 live broadcast of the show on the OTT platform.