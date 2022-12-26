WATCH: Fans Chase Rashmika Mandanna Post Varisu Audio Launch. Her Reaction Will Surprise You

And a new video has surfaced online, which shows Rashmika being chased on the car after the event. In the viral video, fans who chased her can be seen calling her name. While anyone could have reacted negatively to it, Rashmika stopped her car and pulled down the windows. She later urged the fans to not ride bikes without helmets. Mandanna's this reaction has won the fans' hearts.

A video of the incident was captured by a fan who shared it on social media. The short video clip set the internet on fire as fans started sharing it across all platforms.

Meanwhile, speaking of Varisu, the film is heading for release on January 12 as a Pongal special. Bankrolled by popular Telugu producer Dil Raju, the film will also be released in Telugu as Varisudu.

Apart from Varisu, Rashmika has several other projects in her lineup. This includes her Bollywood movie Mission Majnu, which has been waiting for release for years. She also has another Bollywood movie titled Animal. Updates about her featuring in the Telugu sequel Pushpa: The Rise are expected to be announced by the makers soon.