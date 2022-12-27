‘We Can’t Shut The Mouth Of..’ VJ Archana Responds To Chinmayi Who Warned Her To Be Careful With Vairamuthu!

In a recent interview, Archana was asked about this. She said, "My father is a Tamil professor. So we give more importance to Tamil in our family. Everyone has heard Vairamuthu's film songs and I am his big fan. One day I met him while I was shooting. Then I asked him how are you sir ?, I am your fan. It was just a normal conversation. I have great respect for creative people. And I don't know Chinmayi personally.

Advertisement