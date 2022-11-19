'We Will Not Allow Telugu Movies To Be Released In Tamil Nadu'; Seeman Stands With Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu!

Naam Tamilar Party Head Seeman commented on the Telugu Film Producers Association's announcement that "Only Telugu films will be given priority on the Pongal festival".

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu has been made as a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu. It has been produced by the Telugu film production company Sree Venkateswara Creations. The film is expected to release ahead of the upcoming Pongal festival.

However, the Telugu Film Producers Association has said that since the day is the Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh, only direct Telugu films will be given priority. Due to this, many people are commenting that the Telugu Film Producers Association's statement is completely wrong when the Tamil film industry gives good reception and support to other language films including Telugu. It is becoming a discussion point on social media.

In this situation, Naam Tamilar Party Head Seeman has said, "Telugu Film Producers Association's announcement that only direct Telugu films will be given priority in Andhra Pradesh during festival days is shocking. While innumerable Telugu films are being released in Tamil Nadu without any hindrance, the decision of Telugu Producers Association to restrict the release of Tamil films is a very wrong precedent. Tamil film industry which has been a heaven and channel for the film industries of three states Andhra, Karnataka and Kerala is now under heavy pressure. The sudden decision of the Telugu Producers Association has caused a problem in the theatrical release of leading actor Vijay's Varisu. Be it direct Telugu films or dubbed Telugu films. The Andhra State Producers Association's action is unnecessary.

Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa, Kanthara, KGF are great examples. Language discrimination has never been shown when people's support for the films was used as a criterion for allotting theaters in Tamil Nadu for such other languages films. This event is a lesson for the Tamil film industry, which bears the name 'South Indian Actors' Association' and says that 'art has no language' to gives great opportunities to other languages.

Such inequitable approach shown in theater allocation by using other languages and other state film industry for film productions and shootings is not healthy. If this is the case for the films of leading actors like Vijay, who is the top actor among all South Indian actors, the question arises as to what will happen to other films. This is not a problem for the release of an actor named Vijay; It is an indirect crisis in Andhra Pradesh against the release of Tamil films. This can never be accepted or allowed.

Therefore, I urge immediate withdrawal of the Telugu Film Producers Association's decision against the release of Tamil films. If you fail to do that, I will sternly warn you that we will not allow Telugu films to be released in Tamil Nadu."

This statement from Seeman in support of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu goes viral on the internet. Netizens started appreciating Seeman for raising his voice for an important problem at a much needed time.