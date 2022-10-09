Who is Shivin Ganesan? Read About The Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Contestant Here!

Shivin Ganesan is a proud Trans-woman who moved to Singapore to pursue her career. She found her independence in her new home. Her mother had constantly tried to get out of the "phase" but then realized life might be difficult for her here and sent her to Singapore.

Shivin, however, decided to come back to India, as she felt that the only reason she was staying away was that her gender identity could make life tricky. She chose to still come here and face the consequences. Shivin wanted to establish that a person's gender identity only has relevance to their partner and the rest of society should ideally not make it their focus.