Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu in a recent interview to a media portal at Tiruchendur Murugan temple said that he is doing a film with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi after completing his current projects. But he didn't reveal much about the untitled project but people started guessing about the director name. Nalan Kumarasamy was the first name in their list of directors as everyone knows that he is a huge fan of the legendary performer Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu. Director Nalan Kumarasamy already said in lot of interviews that he wrote his scripts for his earlier films Soodhu Kavvum and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum keeping Vadivelu in mind. But later due to various reasons he did both the films with his friend and favourite actor Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. Nalan pulled off a great performance with a unique style from the talented actor and both the films turned out as blockbuster hits. Fans from all over Tamilnadu eagerly started looking forward to know about the director's name of the Vadivelu and Vijay Sethupathi Starrer.

In such a situation, strong sources from the film industry says that Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren director Arumuga Kumar will be directing the much awaited film with the two extraordinary actors Vadivelu and Vijay Sethupathi. We can expect an official confirmation soon about this. But it is possible for Arumuga Kumar since he already directed Vijay Sethupathy in his previous film, where the genre is also comedy. Vadivelu's fans strongly believe that the great legend will give a terrific comeback with a hundred per cent comedy film. Though he already completed the shooting for Naai Sekar Returns, Maamannan and Chandramukhi 2, the expectation created for this combo is too high. Both the actors Vadivelu and Vijay Sethupathi being experts in imrovising a given scene on the spot with their fantastic sense of humor, the theatre is going to explode with the applause of the audience. Let's expect a great entertainer from the power-packed performers. But Arumugakumar should come up with a better script than his previous film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.