‘Why Am I Still Single?’ - Atharvaa Answers Fan's Question In Pattathu Arasan Promotion Event

Actor Atharva made his debut in Tamil with the movie Baanaa Kathadi. The son of the late actor Murali, has acted in the hit film Paradesi directed by Bala. Young Tamil actors Gautham Karthik and Harish Kalyan are getting into marriage-life. So many people are expressing their opinions that Atharvaa is the only hope for young fans. He has been acting in films with good storylines, and his next film is Pattathu Arasan.

Pattathu Arasan is directed by Sargunam, who has given fantastic films like Kalavani and Vaagai Sooda Vaa. The film is produced and presented by Lyca Productions. The Kabadi-centric film stars Atharvaa as the hero, along with Raj Kiran in the lead role. The kabaddi match scenes and village characters in the trailer of Pattathu Arasan have been well received by the fans. Pattathu Arasan movie is going to release tomorrow (November 25, 2022) and the promotional events for the movie are going on in full swing. In one such show, actor Atharvaa answered the questions asked by the fans in a funny way. They are as follows:

When will you again act in a fun film like Gemini Ganesanum Suruli Rajanum?

I also want to act in such films. But the directors are giving me only action films nowadays. I will act in a good love movie as soon as possible.

Do you want to play a villain role?

Definitely. Not a villain character. I am ready to do any negative role.

If you get a chance to play the roles from the films that have been released so far, which role would you play?

I really liked Surya's Rolex role in recent release Vikram. If I get such a role, I will definitely act.

You have been single for a long time. Has anyone rejected you? what is the reason for being single? Have any romantic experiences?

Definitely have romantic experiences. It is normal. But not much.

What's your favorite honeymoon spot if you get married?

No idea of marriage as of now. Even so, my desire is to go to a place full of snow.

Has anyone in the film industry ever proposed to you?

Proposing happened only in the films. Unfortunately, nothing happened in real life.