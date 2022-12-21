Will Vishal Deliver A Hit With Laththi After 6 Consecutive Flops From Sandakozhi 2 To Veerame Vaagai Soodum?

It has to be said that Vishal, who has emerged as a mass hero, has not had a good time since the release of his 2018 film Sandakozhi 2 till his recent film Veerame Vaagai Soodum. Vishal's last successful film was Irubuthirai, released in 2018 directed by PS Mithran. Apart from that, he is constantly getting into some kind of controversy.

After that film, Vishal's subsequent 6 films such as Sandakozhi 2, Ayogya, Action, Chakra, Enemy and Veerame Vaagai Soodum met with utter failure.

Vishal, who has faced such a series of failures, is currently acting in the film laththi, directed by Vinod Kumar, with the intention of giving a much needed success. The film is releasing tomorrow and Vishal is eagerly waiting to make his mark with this film.

Recently the trailer of this film was released and it became a trend. Vishal is playing the role of a police officer in the film. In this, Vishal, who lives happily with a wife and child, loses his police post due to some reasons.

After that he rejoins the police department on his son's request. And in the film, he beats up the baddies with the laththi in his hand. Vishal shouts out the lines that if the higher officials ask the police to beat them with a laththi, it is not an order, but an offer.

In this trailer, Yuvan Shankar Raja's BGM has worked out on another level. The film is releasing in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.