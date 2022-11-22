‘With Great Beard Comes Great Responsibility!’ - Vikram's Tweet About His 61st Film Thangalaan Goes Viral!

Directed by Pa Ranjith, one of the unique directors of Tamil cinema, the movie Natchathiram Nagargirathu was critically well received. After this, Pa Ranjith committed to Vikram's Chiyaan61. It has been officially announced that Gnanavel Raja will produce this film on behalf of Studio Green Productions.

Vikram's 61st film, titled Thangalaan, is an evolving story centered on Tamils enslaved in the Kolar gold mines in the 18th century. Pa Ranjith and his team have traveled to various places for the locations of the film. Actor Pasupathi also joined the film when the shooting started in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. After this, it is said that the shooting will take place in Madurai.

The official teaser of Thangalaan was released a few weeks ago, with subsequent updates about the film coming in. In the teaser, the new get-up of Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathi was mesmerizing. It completely took the audience to the 18th century where the story's base was set. Tamil Prabha joined the film along with Pa Ranjith as the co-writer of the film. Kishore Kumar takes care of the Cinematography and Selva RK is the editor of the film.

Vikram, the hero of this film, appeared in a rugged look with beard and moustache. Currently, Vikram, who is in this look, has a habit of conducting many photoshoots. He shares the photos taken in the photoshoot on his official Instagram page, and all of them are going viral from time to time.

In the list, now actor Vikram has taken a selfie with a big beard on the set of Thangalaan and posted it on his Twitter account. In the tweet, he said "With Great Beard Comes Great Responsibility" and posted it with a photo collage. Now the photos are going viral among his hardcore fans.

The film will be shot in Tamil and Hindi. Later it will be dubbed and released in other regional languages as well. Thangalaan is being made as an Indian film and is going to be made in 2D and 3D. Music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is expected to hit the theaters in 2023.