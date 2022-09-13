Legendry Writer Jeyamohan's first novel was Rubber, which got published in the year 1990. He is one of India's finest authors. Vishnupuram published in 1997, is a critically acclaimed novel written by him. Pin Thodarum Nizhalin Kural (1999), Kaadu (2003), Kottravai (2005) and Vellai Yaanai (2013) are some of his well-known fictional novels. He wrote a lot of short stories, literary criticism, writer biography, introductory texts to Indian and western literature, books on philosophy and translations as well. Also, he has beeno writing for films for the past 18 years. His upcoming films are Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Ponniyin Selvan 1 & Viduthalai. And to our surprise, all the three films are getting ready for release.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu- Silambarasan TR Will Steal The Show

The acclaimed writer shares that there are two type of stories- one is cinematic and the other is based on real-life incidents. In cinematic stories, screen writers will create 'to and fro' scenes with their own imagination. But in the case of real-life stories, they will allow it to flow in its own pace. The events taking place will be so natural that the audience relates automatically to it in some way.

"Someone might get a job in a metro city, comes out of his small village for the first time and find it too difficult to survive. He may face some challenges there and slowly gets an idea of overcoming it on his own. Later, he will get used to it and there will be a lot of changes taking place inside him over a period of time. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be one such story.

Particularly the second part of the film is more into the emotional drama. Every single person's current life scenario is not their own choice. If they were asked to select, they might have gone with some other option and definitely not this. Silambarasan TR as Muthu in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is one such character," says writer Jeyamohan in a recent interview to a media portal.

According to Jeyamohan, Muthu is suffering in life and tries to come out of it but he cannot. People always encourage a film with a soul in it, so the writer is confident that they will spread a word about the film after watching it. Gautam Vasudev Menon's filmmaking will take the film to next level. He always adds a classic touch to his unique film language and it is that not that easy to predict his shots. Apart from all, Fans believe in Silambarasan TR. With his fantastic performance, physical transformations and body language, he's going to kill it.

Mani Ratnam's Magnus Opus Ponniyin Selvan- "You will get a spectacular experience"

The first time Mani Ratnam discussed with Jeyamohan regarding Ponniyan Selvan wasin the year of 2008. They immediately started working and completed the first version of the script by 2009. Though Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan Novel is a long story with 2000 pages and a lot of important characters, the makers believed in bringing it out as a film by focussing predominantly on Vanthiyathevan's travel. Initially, actor Vijay was director Mani Ratnam's choice for the role of Vanthiyathevan. But it took over 10 years for them to kickstart the production due to a lot of reasons. So the casting got changed as well.

Jeyamohan further told the media portal, "Karthi played a fantastic job as Vanthiyathevan. Mani Ratnam, the master who can pull off what he wants from his actors proved again with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Parthiban, Sarathkumar, Nassar, Jayaram and all the other stars in the film. And now, we are ready with the magnum opus in two parts. You will get a spectacular experience watching the film."

Vetrimaaran Got Thunaivan Story From Jeyamohan For Viduthalai

Vetrimaaran chose Thunaivan, a short story of Jeyamohan with proper permission from him and making it in a feature film in the name of Viduthalai. The storyline of Thunaivan is about a revolutionary who lived in the terrains hiding himself from the police. It also deals with a major incident that happened between police and the village people of Vachathi. In an interview to a media portal Writer Jeyamohan says, " In my short story Thunaivan, i touched only the visible pinnacle of the mountain that was sinking in an ocean. Vetrimaaran re-discovered the complete mountain inside the ocean and this is how brilliant film makers work while adapting a short story for a feature film"

Imagine how powerful and skillful a writer will he be if directors like Vetrimaaran, Mani Ratnam and Gautam Vasudev Menon are all working with him. This writer-director collaborations are a good sign for Kollywood as it will bring out more successful films at the box office.