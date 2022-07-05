Arun Vijay's latest release Yaanai is an action drama written and directed by Hari. The movie was released across the theatres last Friday (July 1) to a positive response. All the reviews gave an above-average to hit ratings for Yaanai and the performance of the protagonist is applauded.

The movie, which marks the second collaboration of Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar, is reviewed as a commercial entertainer. The story of Yaanai revolves around PRV's family, who lives with his two wives and children. A family feud between the children of both the wives and accidental death in the family drives the situation out of hand. How the protagonist, like an Elephant (Yaanai is Tamil for Elephant), protects his family is about Yaanai.

The movie will be released on the ZEE5 digital streaming platform after its successful theatrical run. The film likely will stream from the second week of August. The satellite rights have been secured by Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai.

Yaanai has Samuthirakani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ammu Abhirami, Yogi Babu, and VIS Jayapalan among others in prominent roles. The cinematography of the film is handled by Gopinath and the editing by Anthony. GV Prakash Kumar scored the film's music. Sakthivel, Vedikkaranpatti S produced the film under Drumsticks Productions.

The movie is shot across Tamil Nadu in regions like Ramanathapuram, Rameshwaram, Thoothukudi, Palani, and Karaikudi. The movie marks the second collaboration of Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar.