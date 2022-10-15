Yashikaa Anand Shares Controversial Conversation With A Female Peer

Yashikaa Anand, in her Instagram stories, had recently shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation she had with a female peer in the industry. The conversation involves the peer asking Yashikaa how much she would charge for spending a night with someone. Yashikaa responds that she would not be interested in such arrangements.

In the story with the screenshot, she added the following passage, "How easy life has become these days. Sleeping for money and chances. If few are doin cheap shit doesn't mean everyone is doin. And since all these shady people busy banging for roles..ultimately there's no chance for the strugglers and aspiring actors. Funny world."

In the stories that followed she posted a video of her discussing the same. In the video, she expressed discontent over those who take the easy way out for opportunities. She requested people to not judge someone by the clothes that they wear and the kind of projects that they choose. She added that sometimes those who present themselves with elegance and who choose socially acceptable roles might still be climbing the ladder of opportunity through unfair means while those who do controversial things in public could still be living with integrity.

It should be noted that Yashikaa Anand received a lot of criticism over her choice of projects, especially the one titled Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The title is a vulgar way of referring to the act of sleeping with someone. The film during its promotions made her buzz over social media and households. She was branded as a non-family-friendly actor, and the brand continues to exist to date to some extent.