Yashoda Actor Unni Mukundan Praises Co-Star Samantha; Reveals A Shocking Fact
Be it her divorce or the revelation of her medical condition, Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved that no hurdle, no obstacle can impede her growth as an actress and a pan-India star. Her performances and work ethic have earned her praise from several of her co-stars. The latest in the line of appreciators is her Yashoda co-star Unni Mukundan.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Unni Mukundan shared how it was working with Samantha. He said, " She is a very dedicated and hardworking actress. She prepared a lot for her role, which includes action and emotional scenes. She interacts with other artists on set. We discussed ideas to improvise a scene." Talking about shooting the Malayalam version of the film, Mukundan exclaimed, "In Malayalam, the working style is slightly different. We don't rehearse much and perform directly in front of the camera so that the co-star's reaction would be natural. I practised the same for this film as well."
Unni also talked about Samantha's recent revelation of her medical condition. He said that no one was aware of Samantha's diagnosis at the time. "She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha's post. She'll fight myositis and come back in good health."
In Yashoda, Samantha will play the role of a surrogate mother who gets embroiled in a medical crime. She will be courageously fighting her way out of the situation, exposing the truth on the way. In an interview with Pinkvilla, directors Hari and Harish revealed that the film is inspired by a true story. Along with Samantha and Unni Mukundan, the film will also feature Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Divya Sripada, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, to name a few.
