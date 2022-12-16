Year Ender 2022: Pratap Pothen To Salim Ghouse; 7 Celebrity Deaths That Shook Tamil Film Industry

Here you can see the list of celebrities who left the film industry in the year 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar is known as the Nightingale of India. She made her debut as a singer in Tamil cinema in 1971. The singer, who has sung thousands of songs in various languages, was under treatment for a month after suffering from Corona and reportedly died due to severe symptoms of pneumonia. He passed away on February 6, aged 92.

Salim Ghouse is a famous Indian film producer, theater director and also a martial artist. Salim Ghouse has acted in many language films including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. He has also been a part of many Hollywood films as well. He died on April 28, 2022 in Mumbai. Salim Ghouse passed away due to a heart attack and coronary artery disease.

Although Krishnakumar Kunnath came from the state of Kerala, he was born and brought up in Delhi. He has sung songs in various languages including Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. He sang more than 50 songs including Ninaithu Ninaithu Parthen, Appadi Podu and Uyirin Uyire. After attending a college function at Nazrul Mansa Arena in Kolkata on May 29, he returned to the hotel where he was staying. There he fell ill and died. It was later identified that the event hall was so suffocating and he was sweating a lot during his performance.

Pratap Pothen acted in more than 100 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi film industry. Pratap Pothen is not only an actor but also a screenwriter, director and producer. He passed away last July 15, 2022. Pratap Pothan was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Chennai at the age of 70.

Lokesh Rajendran is a famous Tamil actor who acted as a child artist in the popular TV series Marmadesam. He committed suicide and died on October 5, 2022. He is just 34 years old.

Actor Thavasi - Varutha Padatha Vaalibar Sangam is a movie that attracted everyone with his comedy. On November 20, he was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai, but died due to lack of treatment. He is 60 years old.

Siva Narayanamurthy, who acted as a comedian in Manikanda, has acted in more than 200 Tamil films. The actor, who played the lead supporting role in the comedies of Chinna Kalaivaanar Vivek and Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, passed away on December 8, 2022 due to ill health. He is 67 years old.

Apart from them, popular singer Bamba Bakya, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu actor Hari Vairavan, Oru Kidariyin Karunai Manu music composer Raghuram, Mouna Raagam serial director Thai Selvam, Tamil serial actor Bharath Kalyan's wife Priya and many other celebrities have lost their lives this year. Let their soul rest in peace.