Year Ender 2022: RRR To Vikram, List Of Top 10 Biggest Blockbusters At The Tamil Nadu Box Office

This year can be said to be a jackpot year for South Indian cinema. Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema and Kannada cinema have shocked the Bollywood by collecting crores of rupees. Among the Tamil films released this year, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has taken the top spot in that list.

Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan in two parts based on Kalki's novel. The first part of it was released on September 30 and was a hit. The film collected almost more than 450 crores. The movie was enjoyed by the fans in the theaters by going with families. Like Baahubali, the first part was a massive hit, and the expectations for the second part are high. It has been officially announced that the second part of this film will release on 28th April 2023. If this part is released, surely Ponniyin Selvan will cross 1000 crores in collection of both parts. The success of this film has become important for Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and many others.

Advertisement