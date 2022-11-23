'Yet Another Meeting With Sir, To Cherish For Life' - Sivakarthikeyan’s Tweet About Ajith Kumar Goes Viral!

Sivakarthikeyan shared a beautiful picture with Ajith Kumar and says, "Met AK Sir after long time. Yet another meeting with Sir, to cherish for life. Thank you for all the positive words and wishes Sir." from his official twitter handle.

Both of them looks great in black and the picture is going viral on social media. It is important at this moment to remind that Sivakarthikeyan acted in Ajith's 2008 film Aegan.

Talking about Ajith Kumar earlier, Sivakarthikeyan said, "Whenever I meet Ajith Kumar, I get an energy. I don't meet him often. But whenever I meet him, he gives me a lot of advice."

Sivakarthikeyan's film Ayalaan which started in 2018 starring Sivakarthikeyan has now reached its final stages. Ayalaan release kept getting delayed due to budget issues and graphics work. In this case, it is said that Sivakarthikeyan has taken a drastic decision regarding the release date of Ayalaan.

Ravikumar made his directorial debut in 2015 science fiction film, Indru Netru Naalai. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran, this film was made in the background of time travel with a brilliant screenplay. Ravikumar then teamed up with Sivakarthikeyan for Ayalaan. It is again a film in the science fiction genre.

Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran plays important roles in the film along hero Sivakarthikeyan. AR Rahman was roped in to compose the music. For the first time, Sivakarthikeyan and AR Rahman teamed up in this film. The film was halted midway due to budget issues. After that, KGR Productions took over Ayalaan from Raja and the shooting started again.

Recently, a photo of Sivakarthikeyan and director Ravikumar at the shooting spot of Ayalaan has been released. It is said that Sivakarthikeyan, who is acting in Maaveeran, is also acting in some patch work scenes of Ayalaan. It has been reported that Sivakarthikeyan has acted as an alien for the first time in Ayalaan. Thus, it is also said that Ayalaan will be the first proper Aliens movie in Tamil. Ayalaan, which has been made on a grand scale, has been shelved for so many days, but the fact that it is now gearing up for release again has given excitement to Sivakarthikeyan fans. An official announcement regarding the release date of the film is expected soon.

In such a situation, Sivakarthikeyan's tweet and the picture with Ajith Kumar getting viral made everyone from the film industry to talk about his tremendous growth.