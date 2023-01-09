After Lalettan, Popular Bollywood Star Likely To Join Jailer; Nelson Sets Huge Expectations For Superstar Film

Nelson Dilipkumar is working hard to set huge expectations for his upcoming film Jailer starring Superstar Rajinikanth. The latest buzz is that a popular Bollywood Star is being roped in after the official confirmation of Malayalam Star Mohanlal's entry to the film. Strong sources from the film industry says that the Bollywood celebrity is none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor Rajinikanth is currently acting in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. Rajini will play the role of Muthuvel Pandian in this. The film stars many leading actors including famous Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is composed by Anirudh. The shooting of the film is going on in full swing.

A few days ago there were reports on the internet that Malayalam actor Mohanlal will play the lead role along with Rajinikanth in Jailer. In this case, the production company has released the official information that actor Mohanlal has joined the movie Jailer along with a photo taken on the set. This confirmed Mohanlal's involvement in Jailer.

It is noteworthy that Mohanlal has already acted in Unnaipol Oruvan with Kamal Haasan, Jilla with Vijay and Kapaan with Suriya. Netizens got excited with this latest buzz and says Nelson is back with a bang this time.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday recently. Actor Rajinikanth congratulated him. In it, "Legend. He always inspired me. The true superhero of our legendary Indian cinema is entering the age of 80.Happy birthday to Amitabh Bachchan, who deserves my love and respect."

Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Rajini sir.. you give me a lot of respect. I cannot be compared to your immense height and pride. You are not only a colleague, but also a very dear friend. My thanks and love for your love."

This is just an example of how the two biggest Superstars of Indian Cinema respect each other. Let's wait and watch the magic they both gonna bring together on screen in Jailer.