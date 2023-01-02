Ahead Of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Release, Actor's Vacation Pics With Family Are Breaking The Internet!
Actor Ajith Kumar, who is set to hit the screens with director H Vinoth's action heist film Thunivu, is enjoying quality time with his wife Shalini, daughter Anoshka, and son Aadvik. The 51-year-old actor, who is a very private person, is now in the news for a couple of photos of him that are going viral on the internet.
Ajith $ Shalini
Ajith and Shalini tied the nuptial knot in the year 2000 after seeing each other for a year. They first met during the filming of Amarkalam in 1999. For 22 years, they have been one of the most adorable couples in Kollywood.
Ajith With Daughter Anoshka
The recent pictures that have gone viral include his daughter Anushka, who is growing up to become as tall as her father, and as beautiful as her mother Shalini. The teenager has a baby brother Aadvik.
Ajith with son Aadvik
Ajith and Shalini delivered their first child Anushka in the year 2008, eight years after their marriage. Their son, Aadvik was born seven years later. Both of them are doting parents and are always seen accompanying them on various occasions.
Ajith Family In Vacation
Since the couple keeps things to themselves, not much information is shared through the internet. However, recently, Shalini opened an account on Instagram where she shared a family picture just before New Year's eve.
Meanwhile, Thunivu is produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios banners. Distributed by Red Giant Movies, Thunivu's cinematography is composed by Nirav Shah, and the music is rendered by Ghibran. Vijay Velukutty is the editor of the film.
The movie stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, GM Sundar, Chirag Jani, and Mahanadi Shankar among others in crucial roles.
Coming to the professional front, Ajith has signed a film with director-producer Vignesh Shivan, for his next. Other details of the project are awaited.
