Ahead Of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Release, Actor's Vacation Pics With Family Are Breaking The Internet!

Ajith $ Shalini

Ajith and Shalini tied the nuptial knot in the year 2000 after seeing each other for a year. They first met during the filming of Amarkalam in 1999. For 22 years, they have been one of the most adorable couples in Kollywood.

Ajith With Daughter Anoshka

The recent pictures that have gone viral include his daughter Anushka, who is growing up to become as tall as her father, and as beautiful as her mother Shalini. The teenager has a baby brother Aadvik.

Ajith with son Aadvik

Ajith and Shalini delivered their first child Anushka in the year 2008, eight years after their marriage. Their son, Aadvik was born seven years later. Both of them are doting parents and are always seen accompanying them on various occasions.

Ajith Family In Vacation

Since the couple keeps things to themselves, not much information is shared through the internet. However, recently, Shalini opened an account on Instagram where she shared a family picture just before New Year's eve.