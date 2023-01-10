Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Manju Warrier Uses Cuss Words During Promotion; Leaves Fans SHOCKED

It is to be noted that the film has been awarded with a U/A certificate by the Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The board also recommend 13 cuts in the film all of which reportedly had cuss words. Even the trailer contains Ajith Kumar uttering a cuss word.

About the movie, it is led by Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, while John Kokkan is said to play the main antagonist. Touted to be a bank heist drama, Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. This film marks the third collaboration among Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and H Vinoth after their previous ventures Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. So anticipations are high on this upcoming movie.

The film will hit the theatres on January 11 as a Pongal special and it will clash at the box office with Vijay's Varisu, which is also slated for release on the same day. Speaking of Varisu, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Vamshi Paidipally has bankrolled it. Tollywood filmmaker Dil Raju has bankrolled the project.