Another Big Clash: Vijay's Varisu & Ajith's Thunivu To Premiere On OTT On The Same Day?

As per strong sources from the OTT platforms, Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu are gearing up for a clash again on February 10, 2023. This information has created a strong buzz among the theatre owners and fans.

On the occasion of Pongal festival, the information about how much the films Thadvu and Warisu, released on January 11, have collected worldwide.

The movie 'Thunivu' directed by director H Vinoth and Vijay's movie 'Varisu' directed by Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally were released on 11th January on the occasion of Pongal festival.

In the Kollywood film world, it is a happy fact that top stars Ajith-Vijay's films being released on the same day, with both Varisu-Thunivu getting good response from both the fans.

Also, considering the Pongal festival holidays, the government has given permission to release additional special scenes for both the films on January 12, 13 and 18. So during the holidays, theater owners have said that both the films will be well received.

Not only in Tamil Nadu, but abroad as well, Ajith's Thunivu is consistently leading the Pongal race. In addition to this, according to the information that has been released now, the film Thunivu has collected 100 crores worldwide in just three days.

50.20 crores on the first day, 28.18 crores on the second day and 24.76 crores on the third day, totaling 103.14 crores globally.

Following this, according to the information released about the collection of Vaarisu, it collected 39.65 crores on the first day, 20.39 crores on the second day and 18.41 crores on the third day.

Although Varisu and Thunivu have received similar response among Tamil fans, the reason why Thunivu has reached 100 crores in 3 days is that Thunivu is getting more reception than Varisu in foreign countries.

In this situation, the OTT release date information about Varisu and Thunivu has been leaked. Amazon Prime Video bagged OTT rights of Varisu and Netflix bagged the Thunivu OTT rights. As per reports, both the competitors are planning to release the big films on the same date. The date is said to be February 10, 2023 but it is not officially announced yet. This information has created huge debates among the film industry now. Since both the films are collecting well at box office. the theatre owners and distributors are requesting the production houses to postpone the OTT release date.