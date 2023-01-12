'Anyone Saw Those Frauds...': Blue Sattai Maran Breaks Silence On Getting Bribe To Praise Varisu

Blue Sattai Maran shared a tweet about those who said that he got one crore rupees bribe from Varisu movie team. He calls them as frauds and shared a popular Tamil comedy meme template picture along with it. This tweet is going viral now.

"Varisu is not just a mega serial, but a Hindi mega serial dubbed in Tamil" says Blue Sattai Maran on the first day of its release.

Blue Sattai Maran has released a review of Varisu on the first day of the film's release. Blue Sattai Maran is the one who sarcastically and mockingly criticizes the films released in the world of cinema. He has teased famous heroes like Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Ajith regardless of their film. Film directors and producers are lamenting that the collection of the film is affected by his criticisms.

But, there is a separate fan base for his videos. He has more than 9 lakh subscribers so far. Also, calling himself a critic, he has been criticizing movies for a long time. In his videos, talking about the flaws in the film will be more than talking about the good things. Due to this, many fans have warned him.

Especially since he was talking about Ajith's Valimai movie, many people from fans to celebrities were upset and scolded him. In such a situation, Blue Sattai Maran has released a review of Varisu on the first day of its release.

Sarathkumar is a very big businessman in the city. He has three sons Srikanth, Sham and Vijay. In this, both Srikanth and Shyam are like puppets who obey their father's words. But Vijay is the only one who cares about his dreams and ambitions and wants to create his own identity. At one point Sarathkumar asks Vijay to leave the house as he refuses to hand over his management responsibility to him. Vijay leaves the house and runs a successful business on his own.

Later, Sarathkumar, who is at the top of the industry, faces setbacks in his career due to the intrigues of his own family. In such a situation, Vijay wants to come back home and see his business again. Then why did Sarathkumar's business suffer? What is the conspiracy of the family? So what are the problems in the family? The rest of the story is whether Vijay has restored Sarathkumar's business empire.

In such a situation, Blue Sattai Maran, who published the review of this film, has trolled the film. "The first confusion of this film is it a family story? The confusion has come to the crew before us whether it is a masala story where the hero and the villain fights. The song and dance are not good in this film. At the climax of the film, Prakash Raji was adviced by Vijay and suddenly he gets transformed to a pure soul from a villain. This is not a just a mega serial, it is dubbed Hindi mega serial dubbed in Tamil." he said.