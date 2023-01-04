Are Vijay And Sangeetha DIVORCED? What We Know So Far

The Wikipedia page of Vijay states that the actor and his wife got divorced after mutual consent.Though this rumor is baseless, the information available on the Wikipedia page has come up as a concerning factor. Amidst all this, a new report has come up with a different information.

Advertisement

Apparently, Sangeetha is holidaying in London with her kids, due to which she could not attend the audio launch and Priya Atlee's baby shower. It is also reported that Vijay will soon join his family in London to spend his holiday there. However, there is no official announcement regarding this update either.

On the acting front, Vijay will be next seen in Varisu, which is heading for release on January 12. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing the main antagonist. The film will be in Telugu also as Varisudu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu's music is composed by S Thaman and the film is bankrolled by Dil Raju.

After Varisu, Vijay will be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen playing a role in the movie, while Trisha Krishnan is rumored to play the co-lead.