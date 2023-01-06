Arvind Swamy And Santhanam Join Ajith Kumar For AK 62 Directed by Vignesh Shivan!

As Thunivu is slated to release on January 11, an interesting update on Ajith Kumar's next film has come out.

Ajith Kumar is one of the leading actors in Tamil film industry. His film Thunivu is going to release on January 11, and the promotional work for it is going on at a brisk pace. Following this, Ajith's next film AK 62 is directed by director Vignesh Sivan. Produced by Subhaskaran, songs and background score for the film is composed by Anirudh.

Ajith and Arvind Swamy acted together in the 1994 film Paasamalargal. The film was directed by Suresh Chandra Menon. It has been 28 years since the release of the film, and it is being reported that they will be teaming up again in Ajith's 62nd film.

After the release of Thani Oruvan, fans wanted to see Ajith and Arvind Swamy together on screen. Will that wish come true in this film? Fans are eagerly waiting for that.

Apart from that, strong sources from the film industry says that Santhanam, who acted as a comedian in Veeram, will also join AK 62. However, it is not known whether he will play a comedian or a supporting character in this film. But no official information about this has been released.

Earlier, it was reported that Ajith had asked for Rs 100 crore to act in the film, and Lyca had added another Rs 5 crore to it. While the film is said to begin shooting later this month, the film is said to hit theaters in the summer of 2023, with other cast and crew details to be announced in the following months.

Within a few years of his debut in the cinema, Santhanam has acted with most of the leading actors in Kollywood like Vijay, Ajith, Rajini, Suriya and Vikram.

As some of the films in which he acted as a hero were well received by the public, Santhanam decided that he would only act as a hero from now on. He said goodbye to comedy roles and started acting as a full-time hero. At that time, film opportunities started piling up for him.

Santhanam, who was expected to shine as a hero through these films, gave consecutive flops, and all his ambitions were dashed. His last films like Dagaldi, Biscoth, Dikilona, Gulugulu, Paris Jayaraj, Agent Kannayiram and Sabapathi were flops.

Due to this, it was recently reported that he is going to make a comeback as a comedian. Accordingly, it is said that Santhanam is going to make a comeback as a comedian with Ajith's AK 62. Vignesh Sivan is going to direct the film. The shooting is going to start on January 17. Although actor Santhanam has already acted with Ajith in films like Kreedam, Billa and Veeram, this is the first time he will be acting in Vignesh Shivan's direction.

