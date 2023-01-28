‘Azeem Is Not A Hero.. Don’t Compare Him With Aari..’ – Bigg Boss Maheshwari's Recent Statement Goes Viral!

Azeem has been selected as the title winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6. This has caused the dissatisfaction of many people on social media. While Azeem fans are on one side celebrating this win, many netizens are commenting that this is a wrong precedent.

In that way, VJ Maheshwari, who participated as a contestant in the Bigg Boss show, gave an interview to a popular media portal recently. In it, Maheshwari said that she is not against the person but she is against his behaviour. She said, "This is not Heroism. Aari Arjunan was also strict but at the same time he did not abuse anyone like Azeem in any given situation. Azeem pulled Amudhavanan down by saying 'You are just a comedian'. How can he say that in a reality show? Amudhavanan created this position by working hard for so many years. And they finally gave him the title winner trophy in his hand for what he did. This is absolutely a bad example."

The problem with Azeem is that he uses abusive words to spoil the respect of others, shows body language, etc. The hashtag was trending.

Every week he gets scolded in front of Kamal, but the next day he returns to his character as usual. Although many criticized him for this, his fans also enjoyed it. But VJ Maheshwari had said many times while inside the Bigg Boss house that Aseem did not even think about what the contestants affected by this would think when their families see it. Not only that, fans are also expressing the same opinion on social media.

Initially, when VJ Maheshwari and Azeem had a fight, Azeem used to abuse Maheshwari a lot. While many people are commenting that giving the title to Azeem is a wrong example, a fan on Twitter shared a picture and said, "Surely Kamal sir must be doing this with a heavy heart. According to me, this photo is proof that Vikraman and Shivin are the winners." Maheshwari shared the post and commented that it is true.

Similarly, Maheshwari has posted on her twitter page that a message has been written on a website saying that Azeem's victory is a wrong example for the society. Apart from that, she keeps retweeting many posts against Azeem on her twitter page. Vikraman, Shivin and neutral Bigg Boss fans are praising this. But as usual, Azeem's fans are criticizing Maheshwari's action.