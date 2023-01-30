Azeem's First Interview After Bigg Boss Tamil 6; Calls Maheshwari A Snake & Shivin An Eagle!
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Title Winner Azeem participated in an interview for the first time after the grand finale. He spoke about all his co-contestants in the interview where he compares Maheshwari with a snake and Shivin with an eagle.
When the host asked him to tell only one contestant whom he like in the bigg boss house, Azeem immediately said Manikanda and explained about his genuine character. He thanked his fans and audience who voted him to win the trophy. He also said "During those 106 days I missed my parents, brother, friends, watching news and films in theatres."
The host conducted a task in the interview. In which names of animals will be given and Azeem should match them to his co-contestants with proper explanation. Azeem agreed with a smile and started playing it. The first animal was snake. Azeem immediately said, "Maheshwari.. because she is the one who always attacks others without any reason. She won't look whether the person is good or bad. She will just attack them and that's the nature of a snake. So I will give it to her."
When the host said Eagle, Azeem thinked for a while and replied, "Shivin. Actually she is a very good girl. She speaks with sense. When someone speaks without sense, she will attack them with perfect counter like an eagle biting and eating a snaking."
