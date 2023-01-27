Baakiyalakshmi Serial Update: Reshma Pasupuleti To Be Replaced By This Popular Bigg Boss Contestant

Vanitha Vijayakumar Replaces Reshma Pasupuleti

There are reports that Reshma, who is playing the role of Radhika in the Baakiyalakshmi serial being aired on Vijay TV, is going to quit the serial.

Jennifer was playing the character of Radhika in the beginning.

Now there are reports that Reshma who is playing Radhika character has got a new opportunity and she is going to leave this serial.

In this situation, some strong sources from the small screen industry says that actress Vanitha is being approached to act instead of Reshma in Baakiyalakshmi serial.

Reshma Replaced Jennifer

Bhakyalakshmi serial which is being aired on Vijay TV has also attracted a wide range of fans. This serial is about the struggles and problems of an ordinary family where a woman tries to save her self-respect. Bakiya is playing the lead role in this serial. Reshma is playing the character of Radhika who was initially a friend of Bakiya and later turned as her enemy. Jennifer played the character in the beginning. She suddenly quit the serial when she was pregnant saying that she was quitting the serial due to a twist in the story.

Advertisement

Evil Queen Radhika

In this situation, Reshma Pasupuleti is now playing the character of Radhika for this serial. Earlier, Reshma acted in various serials but mostly she played negative characters. When audience thought that she will be doing the same in this serial too, she has made an impact as a good looking Villy in this. This is why fans are confused whether to scold her or support her. Many times the fans are sharing mixed opinions about her role saying that she is sinful and beautiful.

Reason For The Change

Two days ago there were reports that Reshma is going to play a very important character in a brand new serial which is being aired in Colors Tamil and due to that she is going to leave this serial. After that many people are commenting on social media that we will miss this Radhika. But till now Reshma is not giving any answer. In this case, recently they had released some promo videos of upcoming episodes. In it, Reshma is attending the wedding as Radhika.

Perfect Replacement

In this situation, if Reshma is out, who will replace her in Radhika role? Fans were eagerly waiting for the answer. Information is currently spreading on social media that talks are going on with Vanitha Vijayakumar for that character and the decision will be known in a few days. Actress Vanitha has not given any official explanation about this yet. Similarly, even though no explanation has been given from the Bhakyalakshmi serial team, fans have already started appreciating that Vanitha's natural character will be perfect for the Radhika character. They also says that TRP will rise if Vanitha comes as Radhika.