Big Boss Tamil 6 Finale: ‘Azeem's Victory Is A Bad Example For The Society’ - Contestant Maheshwari Strikes!

VJ Maheshwari Attacks Azeem

Maheshwari, who was friendly with Azeem at the beginning of the show, after two weeks openly revealed that Azeem was dominating the other contestants and started playing knock-offs with him.

A post shared by fellow Bigg Boss contestant Maheshwari has gone viral on the internet suggesting that Azeem's win is a bad example for the society.

Strong Female Contestants

A total of 21 contestants participated in Bigg Boss Season 6 which started on October 9 last year.

While the majority of female contestants like Maina, Rachita, Sherin, Quincy, Nivasini, Janani, Ayesha participated in the show, VJ Maheshwari was considered as a strong contestant from the beginning.

Maheshwari's Re-entry

In this case, VJ Maheshwari left in the 4th weekend following GP Muthu's voluntary exit followed by Shanthi, Asal Kolar and Sherina Sam. Bigg Boss fans were unhappy and said that her eviction was an unfair eviction and strong competitor Maheshwari should have stayed in the game for a few more weeks.

In this case, when the contestants who were eliminated earlier in the final week returned to the Bigg Boss house, Maheshwari, who came with them, had a brawl again with Azeem.

Bold Lady

After 105 days, Bigg Boss reached its finale yesterday and Azeem was announced as the title winner. While the other two contestants, Shivin and Vikraman, were already being discussed on social media as the most deserving of the Bigg Boss title, Azeem's sudden victory caused displeasure among the netizens.

Azeem, who has been playing with a negative image since the beginning of Bigg Boss by showing uncontrollable anger and getting advice from Kamal every week, created a stir among the netizens when he won the title.

Historical error in Bigg Boss, Boycott Vijay TV, Evil will prevail. These were the comments expressed by fans to showcase their displeasure on social media since last evening.

In this case, Maheshwari shared her opinion by sharing an article of a media portal saying how Azeem winning the title of Bigg Boss season 6 is a bad example.

Netizens are sharing this post of Maheshwari a lot and are praising Maheshwari for bravely sharing it against Azeem's huge fan base and considering the society.