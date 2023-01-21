Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Grand Finale: Amudhavanan’s Total Salary With Cash Box Is Bigger Than Winner's Prize Money!

Amudavanan, who became famous through Vijay TV, performed well from the day he entered the arena as a contestant on Bigg Boss. Azim gets into many controversies as his clash with Vikram and his control over Janani, but he struggles when it comes to the task. Meanwhile, he entertained the Bigg Boss house with his comedy. Amudhavanan won the task to go straight to the finale when everyone expected him to leave Bigg Boss soon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vikraman, Azim, Amudavanan, Shivin, Maina Nandini and VJ Katiravan were selected as final week contestants. VJ Katiravan was the first to leave with Rs 3 lakh. Following this, Amudavanan said that he will leave the show with Rs 11.75 lakh. Everyone predicted that he would definitely not make it to the top 2. So fellow contestants applauded Amudavanan's decision.

Meanwhile, the information about Amudavanan's salary in Bigg Boss show has been revealed. Accordingly, it is said that as a daily salary of Rs.25, he received Rs.25 lakhs and 75,000 for staying at home for 103 days and added Rs.11.75 lakhs in the cash box and received a salary of Rs.37.50 lakhs.

Netizens says that Amudhavanan is the real winner of this season. When compared with other conestants he is more talented and entertained audience more than others.