Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Will Be Eliminated If He Does THIS. Severe Warning Issued

Now, it looks like Bigg Boss has issued a severe warning against him for his smoking habit as it is being a cause of concern. Apparently, doctors who checked him inside the house have given him strict warning to reduce smoking. Apparently, he has been told that he would be evicted from the house if he still continues smoking.

It was speculated earlier that ADK would get evicted from the house due to some reason or the other as he is a threat to Vikraman. Fans have been saying that the makers of the show will tactically remove him from the house. And from this latest update about his smoking, it looks like fans' speculation will turn true. Let us wait and watch what happens.

Speaking of the show, the housemates are presently performing the ticket to finale task. Whoever manages to win the task will be given a ticket, which will take them to the finale directly. The show is being aired on Vijay Television all days. Host Kamal Haasan appears in the weekends. Alternatively, fans can also watch the show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.