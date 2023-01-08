Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Angry Fans Lambast Kamal Haasan For Biased Anchoring

The weekend is here, which means we will get to see Kamal Haasan hosting the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss. While Kamal has been hosting the show ever since it's inception in season 1, this time around, he is being criticised by fans for not being entertaining enough. Some fans are even saying that Kamal is being biased towards a few housemates. Taking to Twitter, fans are expressing their disappointment with the way he has been hosting the show.

A fan wrote, "This biased behaviour of host has affected many of the contestants' gameplay this season. Spoon feeding points to Vikraman, speaking for him and quoting him as example..."

Another fan wrote, "Kamal or politicians can't bring Azeem down. His confidence is unparalleled to any one. Well done Azeem for exposing Kamalhaasan and other politicians. Even general public knows the dirty politics."

A fan wrote, "Kamal attitude is worst in this season @ikamalhaasan ..Looks like he is biased on vikraman."

Kamal Haasan has been hosting the show ever since the first season went on air. When he fell sick after contracting COVID 19 in the fourth season, he was briefly replaced by Ramya Krishnan. When he opted out of the OTT version of the show, Silambarasan TR replaced him.

Speaking of the sixth season, it is predicted that Rachitha will be eliminated this week as she has received the minimal number of votes. The unofficial polling websites and new reports predict that she will be the next contestant to get the exit card. However, let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announces the name of the evicted contestant officially on tonight's episode.

In case you didn't know, Amudhavanan has become the firat finalist of the season as he won the ticket to the finale task. The show is being aired on Vijay Televison and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.