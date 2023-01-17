Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Did We Lived With A Lion?’ – ADK Feels Proud About Vikraman After Watching His Interviews!

ADK Tweets, "Just saw most of Vikraman debate and interviews! Did we all lived with a lion all these days? I am truly proud that we connected as friends!"

This tweet is going viral now. Vikraman is one of the strongest contestant and most of the fans are sharing claiming him to be the winner of this season already.

The 6th season of Bigg Boss on Vijay TV is nearing its finale. So far, G. P. Muthu, Meti Oli Santi, Asal Kolar, Robert, Quincy, Janani, Ram, Ayesha, Thanalakshmi, Manikandan, Rachitha have left the show. At present only 6 people are playing namely Aseem, Vikraman, Shivin, Katiravan, Maina Nandini and Amudavanan.

In the last week's nominations, while it was expected that one of the two, Amudavanan and Adk, would leave, the unexpected absence of Rachita caused a big shock among Bigg Boss fans. At this stage the last nomination process of this season was held. The nomination was held very late this week.

Amudavanan has already won the ticket finale task so he directly qualified for the final week. So, remaining Asim, Shivin, Katiravan ATK. So, the nomination was held this week among the six people Nandini, Azim, Vikraman, Sivin, Kathiravan and ADK.

So the big question was who was going to leave in the final week. There is definitely not much chance of Vikraman and Shivin getting out of this, Shivin was expected. Eventually ADK left. ADK was playing very well early on. But, he damaged his name by talking too often. Due to this, many netizens also gave him the title of 'village old lady' to ADK.

He was in the Bigg Boss house for 97 days. Looking at it, he gets 16 thousand rupees per day and 15 lakh 52 thousand rupees overall. It is also worth noting that the cash box task is up to 20 lakhs. Adk has made a recording for the first time after leaving the Bigg Boss house.

He said, "My gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and to every Tamil speaking brothers and sisters remains true. Thanks to Biggboss Season 6 for giving me a huge opportunity to showcase my talent inside the house. My biggest respect to Kamal Haasan sir who gifted me the hat used. I will never take this sacrifice as a shame but turn it into a trend on a positive note. I love you all. I am changing the name for good by creating a song based on the title given to me as 'Oor Kizhavi' (old lady). Vikram is a true friend. I will always cherish his friendship. I left with mixed emotions and never deliberately ignored him."

In another Tweet ADK compared Vikraman to a lion after watching his interviews and debates.