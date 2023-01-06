Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Don’t Like Vikraman? Manikanda’s OPEN Interview Post Eviction

"Having said that, neither Vikraman nor I had very little things in common. And we did not have much conversations. But I once said to Azeem that I was not being true to myself in the Bigg Boss house and I broke many barriers to survive in the house. So, if you ask me if I don't like Vikraman, it is not that. We just did not have much in common."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, post his eviction, Manikanda penned a note to his fans. It read, "My journey in Bigg Boss has been a eventful and memorable one and it will remain an unforgettable experience for life. I Wish ti thank my other housemates from whom I have learnt so much during mu stay in the house. At the same time, I also had a lot of fun all these days. At this juncture, I wish to thank the Bigg Boss team, Star Vijay TV, and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sir for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime by having me on the show. Last but not the least, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all my fans and supporters for their invaluable love and immense faith in me. They expressed both of these through their overwhelming and unflinching support. Their love and faith in me has inspired me to strive to do my best and attain greater heights."