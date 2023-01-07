Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Kamal Haasan Poses With A Dog, Is It About Rachitha’s Eviction From The Show?

As a politician, actor, singer, director, writer and anchor, Kamal Haasan has a habit of engaging in his audience with his own entertainment in his free time. It is known to many that actor Kamal Haasan loves goats and puppies. In this situation, Bigg Boss fans are increasing their opinions about the photo being published with a puppy.

In which many fans are guessing and questioning how Kamal is symbolically saying the names of the contestants who will save this week. In this case, one group say that it should be about saving ADK this week. Others says it's a symbolic representation of Katiravan's eviction. They mention that he left his puppy with his friend when he entered the Bigg Boss house.

A few more fans say that the puppy is Kamal's favorite. If you reverse the word Dog, it comes as God. That is why Kamal has published such a post that God is with me? They are commenting on him politically. Majority of the fans are saying that this may not be all about Kamal Haasan's pet puppy. It is about Rachitha's eviction since she is considered as Vijay TV's pet in the Bigg Boss house.

On the other side, fans mention that Maina is the one who made a comment about Nai Sekar in the Bigg Boss house. So it is Maina who will leave this week, that is why Kamal is showing such a symbol. Kamal did not give any answer about these public opinions. Let's wait and watch for this week's eviction to get a clear answer for Kamal Haasan's viral dog picture.