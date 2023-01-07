Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Rachitha Mahalakshmi's Per Day Fee Is Lesser Than Maina Nandhini’s Salary

The Bigg Boss show on Vijay TV is not only an entertainment program but also a content guru for many people. The show has been giving content to multiple mediums from start to finish and has a huge fan following from kids to adults. Now the sixth season of Bigg Boss is on air and as usual Kamal Haasan who hosted the first five seasons is also hosting this show. The sixth season of the show, which started with almost 21 contestants, is coming to an end soon, but information has been leaked as to who will be leaving the house this week.

In such a situation, Rachitha's per day salary details are spreading out now. She get around twenty eight thousand rupees per day, which is comparatively lesser than Maina Nandhini's salary. As per strng reports from the Television industry, Maina Nandhini is getting thirty thousand rupees per day for the Bigg Boss show.

Advertisement

It is known to everyone that the eviction process is held every week on Sunday. Among them, a popular face is going to leave the Bigg Boss house this Sunday. That person is Rachitha Mahalakshmi and there is no doubt that the exit of the best and most favorite contestant from the show will definitely come as a shock to her fans. Rachitha, who was silent in the beginning of the show, is now starting to show herself a bit, and her elimination is a bit worrying.

While the fans were hoping that Rachitha will stay in the Bigg Boss house till the end, today has become the last day of her stay in the Bigg Boss house. So far the contestants who have left this house are GP Muthu, Shanthi Master, Asal Choro, Sherina, Maheshwari, Nivashini, Robert Master, Quincy, Ram, Ayesha, Janani, Thanalakshmi, Manikandan and Shivin. It is said that either Amudhavanan or Azeem will be the Bigg Boss title winner, both of whom are popular faces of Vijay TV. However, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the title winner this season. Amudhavanan has won the ticket to finale task already.