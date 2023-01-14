Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Will ADK Be The Final Contestant To Get Evicted This Season?

Amudhavanan is the first finalist of the season as he won the ticket to the finale in a previous episode. So, he is not nominated for eviction this week as the housemates are not permitted to vote him for nomination. Let us see who gets to leave the house next.

Speaking of the show, the latest episodes are gaining love from the reality show's fans as the previous housemates of the season, who got evicted in earlier weeks have made an entry to the house to cheer up the housemates.

On Friday's episode, we saw the entry of Robert master, and witnessed the drama that unfolded with Azeem after Robert's entry. It was Rachitha who was given the exit card previously and her exit from the house did not make her fans happy.

In case you didn't know, the show is being aired on Vijay Televison and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer also airs a 24/7 live broadcast of the show for fans to watch it whenever they want.