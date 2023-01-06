Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: Will Kathir Get Eliminated This Week?

Going by the reports and what is available on the unofficial polling websites, ADK, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman are in the safe zone. Amuthavanan, Kathiravan, and Nandini are in a danger zone. As per viewers' predictions, Kathiravan is likely to get evicted from the house on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the ticket to the finale task, Amudhavanan won after beating Kathiravan and he has become the first finalist of the season. After being the house for 13 weeks, there are eight contestants in the house. This includes ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. While Amudhavanan has won the ticket, one housemate will be evicted on Sunday.

From the promos released by the makers on Friday, it looks like a grand festival will be organized in the house and contestants will be asked to give awards to the housemates. In the promo, it has been revealed that Azeem did not like the award as he threw away the stash that was given ti him by Myna Nandhini. So, it looks like some high-voltage drama is awaited tonight.

One can watch it in Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday. Alternatively, the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar is also airing the show.