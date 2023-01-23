Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Azeem's Win Receives Huge Criticism; Fans Evaluate Reasons For Vikraman's Loss

The most awaited season of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 ended with finalist Mohammed Azeem winning the titular trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh, plus a brand new luxury ride. The grand finale episode was aired on January 22 on Vijay TV and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Vikraman stood as the first runner-up with Shivin Ganesan retaining the top third position.

However, the win of Mohammed Azeem, a television personality wasn't met with the expected pomp and gaiety. His win is met with huge criticism and a section of the show's fans are disappointed about the same. They have taken to their respective social media handles to express the same. The fans of the show were baffled at the shocking decision taken by the makers of the show.

Finalist Vikraman Radhakrishnan's fans were upset about the decision for crowning Mohammed Azeem as the title winner, although Vikraman was leading with more votes. Before the finale, trends suggested that Vikraman will emerge as the winner of the season.

While unable to digest the fact that Azeem won, Vikraman's fans started to analyze the reasons for his loss. They all opine that his political association with 'Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi' party played the spoilsport.

Meanwhile, social media is dumped with several tweets, posts, and memes criticizing Azeem's win. Take a look at a few of them here:

The season hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan was deemed the most-uninteresting one out of the six. Kamal Haasan is said to have informed the makers of the show about his exit from the franchise from the following season, as a host.

Out of 21 contestants who entered the house on October 9, by the end of 106 days, contestants like GP Muthu, who walked away in the very first week of the show, Amudhavanan, the comedian, and actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi gained popularity other than the finalists.