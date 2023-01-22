Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Ex-Housemate Rachitha Mahalakshmi Hints At The Possible Winner Of Season? Find Out!

The grand finale episode of the biggest Tamil Television reality shows Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has finally come to an end. Several speculations surfaced and went viral on social media accounts on the internet about the presumed winner and runner-up of the season. Following a series of events, tasks, challenges, and eliminations, Vikraman Radhakrishnan, Mohammed Azeem, and the first transgender contestant of the Bigg Boss Tamil show Shivin Ganesan stood as the top three finalists.The finale episode is currently going on air during the time of this report and ex-housemate Rachitha Mahalakshmi made an interesting post on her social media handle, ahead of the finale announcement of the winner. Sharing a reel of herself with Shivin, Rachitha wrote, "Most precious gift given by " BB" to me

"MY SHIVIN"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@shivinganesan 😘😘😘😘😘

Idhuku apparo all u get is love love love nd only love........ Be ready to receive it papaaaa...... 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

#rachuvin" (sic)

Check out the post here:

According to the early reports based on internal leaks, Azeem lifted the title trophy of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. But, if ex-housemate Rachitha Mahalakshmi's post is anything to go by, fans of Shivin feel excited and are speculating that Shivin will create history by winning the title and bringing a whole lot of respect to the community she represents.